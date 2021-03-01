William Black Teases New Collab With ILLENIUM in the Works

In a moment of bromance, a new collaboration between two of the brightest minds in future bass has taken shape.

ILLENIUM recently shared a few photos of him and William Black on Twitter and Black, who was recently named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, eventually responded by teasing a new collaboration. "This pic is almost as beautiful as our collab," he wrote alongside the "eyes" emoji. Check out the tweets below.

Illenium is currently writing his fourth studio album and the first since 2019's fan-favorite Ascend. He called the record "a new phase of ILLENIUM" in an interview with EDM.com back in August 2020, which you can read in full here.

The two future bass titans have never collaborated on an original song, but Black appeared on ILLENIUM's remix album for Ascend, which dropped back in May 2020. He remixed the Jon Bellion-assisted single "Good Things Fall Apart," delivering a soaring electronic-punk rendition. He also made an appearance on the remix album for ILLENIUM's debut Ashes LP back in 2016, reworking "Spirals."

At the time of this article's publication, it is not known if the new collaboration will appear on ILLENIUM's new album or a future project from William Black. The track also currently does not have a title or release date.

FOLLOW WILLIAM BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/itswilliamblack

Twitter: twitter.com/itswilliamblack

Instagram: instagram.com/williamblack

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tTBgfS

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG