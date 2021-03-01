William Black Teases New Collab With ILLENIUM in the Works

William Black Teases New Collab With ILLENIUM in the Works

A new collaboration between two of the brightest minds in future bass has taken shape.
Author:
Publish date:

ILLENIUM

In a moment of bromance, a new collaboration between two of the brightest minds in future bass has taken shape.

ILLENIUM recently shared a few photos of him and William Black on Twitter and Black, who was recently named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, eventually responded by teasing a new collaboration. "This pic is almost as beautiful as our collab," he wrote alongside the "eyes" emoji. Check out the tweets below.

Illenium is currently writing his fourth studio album and the first since 2019's fan-favorite Ascend. He called the record "a new phase of ILLENIUM" in an interview with EDM.com back in August 2020, which you can read in full here.

The two future bass titans have never collaborated on an original song, but Black appeared on ILLENIUM's remix album for Ascend, which dropped back in May 2020. He remixed the Jon Bellion-assisted single "Good Things Fall Apart," delivering a soaring electronic-punk rendition. He also made an appearance on the remix album for ILLENIUM's debut Ashes LP back in 2016, reworking "Spirals."

At the time of this article's publication, it is not known if the new collaboration will appear on ILLENIUM's new album or a future project from William Black. The track also currently does not have a title or release date.

FOLLOW WILLIAM BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/itswilliamblack
Twitter: twitter.com/itswilliamblack
Instagram: instagram.com/williamblack
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tTBgfS

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

William Black - Press Photo for Lowly Release (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black Returns to Lowly. With Captivating New Single "Back Together"

Lowly. artist William Black releases first single "Back Together" from forthcoming debut album

ILLENIUM and Dabin
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights Sleigh Christmas With New Collab, "Hearts on Fire"

The emotive single is a euphoric fusion of melodic bass and rock 'n' roll.

William Black & Fairline - Banner Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Fairlane Deliver the Feels with “Butterflies" ft. Dia Frampton

William Black has returned to lowly for the first single following his debut 2019 album, Pages.

Dabin and Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabin Teases New Illenium Collaboration

After joining him on the Ascend Tour, Dabin has teased a collaboration with Illenium.

SLANDER and William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Teams Up With William Black for Soaring Single "Back 2 U"

The soaring single arrives on SLANDER's Gud Vibrations banner.

William Black - Press Photo for Lowly Release (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Micah Martin Get Emotional on Future Bass Record "Ruins" via Lowly.

William Black and Micah Martin collaborated on a soaring and highly emotive new future bass single "Ruins" for release on Trap Nation's Lowly. imprint.

MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and RØRY Open Up About Addiction in “Drown The Sky”

The latest release off Trap Nation’s Lowly. is William Black and RØRY’s insightful take on sobriety.

slander william black
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER and William Black Drop Expansive "Back To U" Remix Bundle

Not a single track misses the mark.