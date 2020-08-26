Win a Private In-Person Studio Session with Skrillex

Have you ever dreamed about a private studio session with Skrillex? Same here.

The Grammy Award-winning electronic music luminary is offering up a private, one-hour in-person session at his Los Angeles studio. He took to Twitter today to announce the initiative, writing, "Bid to hang with me in my studio in Los Angeles to support [Pablove Foundation] and fight #childhoodcancer. All proceeds will go towards investing in cutting-edge cancer research and improves the lives of children/teens living with cancer through the arts."

The highest bid will benefit the Pablove Foundation, an organization that works to improve the lives of children with cancer. The CharityBuzz auction will end tomorrow, August 27th, at 3:22PM ET (12:22PM PT).

Check out Skrillex's announcement below and enter your bid here.

