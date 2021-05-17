Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Artist Lineup for First-Ever Virtual Edition

Ahead of Winter Music Conference's ballyhooed virtual edition—the first in the event's history—organizers have announced the lineup for the summit's live music programming.

Presented in partnership with EDM.com and Mr. Afterparty, the digital extravaganza will go down on May 20th and 21st. The "WMC Live Music Program" boasts over 50 artists, who will perform live in VR thanks to VRJAM's cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking virtual venue, 5th Dimension.

Anabel Englund, Tobtok, Rich DietZ, and Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson are primed for must-see performances among other major dance music artists, who will perform from locations in Barcelona, Berlin, New York, London and Los Angeles. The bill also features Riva Starr, the renowned Italian DJ perhaps best known for "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat," a generational dance anthem produced in collaboration with Fatboy Slim.

The "WMC Live Music Program" slate moonlights as a series of showcases from a number of renowned label tastemakers such as Ultra Records, Perfect Havoc, Mr. Afterparty, Starr’s Snatch! Records and Neverdogs Bomboleo banner.

Rising house music duo Rich DietZ will perform at the virtual 2021 Winter Music Conference along with Anabel Englund, Kryder, and many more. Visionary Ventures

5th Dimension will operate as the official digital venue for the live music spectacular. Performances will be activated and brought to life by VRJAM's technical team to broadcast the show in immersive virtual reality, offering custom visuals and kaleidoscopic special effects.

Fans can tune into the event via 5th Dimension Twitch channel or VRJAM's platform, the latter option of which allows them to watch the show in VR on an Oculus Quest headset or on a PC desktop by installing the VRJAM app for free.

You can check out the full lineup below and register for the conference here.

"WMC Live Music Program" Lineup:

Albert Gruber

Alfie Cridland

Anabel Englund

Andrew Kay

Atlants

David Squillace

Desya

GATTUSO

G33

Kryder

Marshall Jefferson

Milkwish

Neverdogs

PS1

Redfield

Rich Dietz

Riva Starr

Romaan

Scott Marshall

Spacetime

Tobtok

