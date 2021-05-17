Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Artist Lineup for First-Ever Virtual Edition

Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Artist Lineup for First-Ever Virtual Edition

Riva Starr, Anabel Englund, Rich DietZ, and Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson will perform, among others.
Author:
Publish date:
Riva Starr, Anabel Englund, Rich DietZ, and Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson will perform, among others.

Ahead of Winter Music Conference's ballyhooed virtual edition—the first in the event's history—organizers have announced the lineup for the summit's live music programming.

Presented in partnership with EDM.com and Mr. Afterparty, the digital extravaganza will go down on May 20th and 21st. The "WMC Live Music Program" boasts over 50 artists, who will perform live in VR thanks to VRJAM's cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking virtual venue, 5th Dimension.

Anabel Englund, TobtokRich DietZ, and Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson are primed for must-see performances among other major dance music artists, who will perform from locations in Barcelona, Berlin, New York, London and Los Angeles. The bill also features Riva Starr, the renowned Italian DJ perhaps best known for "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat," a generational dance anthem produced in collaboration with Fatboy Slim.

The "WMC Live Music Program" slate moonlights as a series of showcases from a number of renowned label tastemakers such as Ultra Records, Perfect Havoc, Mr. Afterparty, Starr’s Snatch! Records and Neverdogs Bomboleo banner.

Rich DietZ

Rising house music duo Rich DietZ will perform at the virtual 2021 Winter Music Conference along with Anabel Englund, Kryder, and many more.

5th Dimension will operate as the official digital venue for the live music spectacular. Performances will be activated and brought to life by VRJAM's technical team to broadcast the show in immersive virtual reality, offering custom visuals and kaleidoscopic special effects.

Fans can tune into the event via 5th Dimension Twitch channel or VRJAM's platform, the latter option of which allows them to watch the show in VR on an Oculus Quest headset or on a PC desktop by installing the VRJAM app for free.

You can check out the full lineup below and register for the conference here.

"WMC Live Music Program" Lineup:
Albert Gruber
Alfie Cridland
Anabel Englund
Andrew Kay
Atlants
David Squillace
Desya
GATTUSO
G33
Kryder
Marshall Jefferson
Milkwish
Neverdogs
PS1
Redfield
Rich Dietz
Riva Starr
Romaan
Scott Marshall
Spacetime
Tobtok

FOLLOW WINTER MUSIC CONFERENCE:

Website: wintermusicconference.com
Facebook: facebook.com/wintermusicconference
Twitter: twitter.com/wmctweets
Instagram: instagram.com/wintermusicconference

FOLLOW VRJAM:

Website: vrjlive.com
Instagram: instagram.com/virtualrealityjam
Facebook: facebook.com/virtualrealityjam

FOLLOW 5TH DIMENSION:

Website: 5thdimensionxr.com
Instagram: instagram.com/5thdimensionxr
Facebook: facebook.com/5thdimensionxr
Twitch: twitch.tv/5dxr

Related

WMC 2021 Square
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Dates and Schedule of First-Ever Virtual Edition

The world-renowned electronic music summit will take place virtually on May 20th and 21st, 2021.

New Music Showcase Announcement IG2
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference and VRJAM Announce Showcase Contest for DJs and Music Producers

VRJAM, WMC and EDM.com have joined forces to offer DJs and producers the chance to secure a coveted showcase at the summit's first-ever virtual edition.

WMC__0327_1233_09707_DI
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference is Going Virtual

David Ireland, Director of WMC, confirmed the news on LinkedIn.

Faena Forum - Guide to WMC 2019 - Aerial Photo of Hotel Faena for Winter Music Conference 2019 --- EDM.com Feature
NEWS

34th Annual Winter Music Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

The Keynote Speakers for the 2019 Winter Music Conference include Armin Van Buuren, Irvine Welsh, Laidback Luke, Sam Feldt, and more.

Winter Music Conference 2019, Faena District, Miami.
NEWS

Guitar Center to Team Up with Winter Music Conference as Official Instrument Retailer

Guitar Center will set up a signature pop-up store, local rental program and more in conjunction with WMC 2020.

WMC - Techno Panel 2019 + Carl Cox
NEWS

Winter Music Conference Launches Ticket Pre-Sales Ahead of 35th Anniversary Celebration

WMC returns to Miami Beach, and three tiers of WMC badges are now on sale.

HOTEL-1920x1080
NEWS

WMC 2019 Announces First Wave of Panelists

WMC 2019 panelists include EDM.com, The Nations, Beatport, MERLIN, Geffen, Red Bull Music, The District and more.

pasted image 0 (1)
NEWS

Winter Music Conference Announces First Round of Programming and Partners for 2019

The event is scheduled for March 25th-28th, 2019.