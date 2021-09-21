Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. Become First U.K. Soccer Team to Launch Record Label

The soccer club has teamed up with Warner Music U.K. for the launch of the new label.

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. just blurred the lines between sports and music like never before.

It's no secret that music is a huge part of professional sports. Music can have a major impact on the image of the team—this includes everything from the songs players put on to pump them up to the tracks you hear at the games themselves and even those selected in promotional material. Taking these efforts to the next level, the Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. have launched their own record label, Wolves Records.

Announced as the label's first A&R consultant was S-X, who has produced tracks for superstar artists like Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and many more. As indicated in their announcement, Wolves is the first United Kingdom-based soccer club to start a record label. On the club's website, S-X spoke about the historic creation and shared his excitement to get to work.

Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.

S-X is not the only prominent musical figure they've brought aboard. Peter Rudge, manager for The Who and The Rolling Stones, has signed on as one of Wolves Records' strategic consultants. He too shared a quote on the club's website and stated how the new label will help support locals in the community.

Wolves and Warner Music’s ADA will merge these two cultures and partner in combining their respective skills and assets to develop Wolves Records, and in turn support, nurture, and encourage the local music community. I am thrilled to be involved in this initiative, to be able to be part of creating Wolves Records, and thus merging two of mine, and the world's, great passions - football and music.

At the time of writing, no artists have been listed on their roster but their website states that the label is open to submissions. You can learn more about the new imprint and submit some of your own music for consideration here.