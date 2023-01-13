Female Iranian Artists Unite for Electronic Compilation Supporting Mahsa Amini Protests

12 female Iranian artists have come together for Woman, Life, Freedom, a compilation featuring a dozen original songs supporting those fighting for freedom against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The project's name is the English translation of "Zan, Zendegi, Azadi," the official slogan of global protests against the current Iranian regime. Demonstrations have persisted worldwide after a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini was allegedly killed by Iran's religious morality police on September 16th. Hundreds of protestors have reportedly been killed in Iran, including dozens of minors. Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) reported that an estimated 18,480 people had been arrested as of December 22.

Curated by Iranian artists AIDA and Nesa Azadikhah, Woman, Life, Freedom is scheduled to release on January 20th. It'll feature electro, breaks, techno and ambient music, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

"As a group of Iranian women, this fight is closest to our hearts," said AIDA and Azadikhah in a joint statement. "We release this collection in solidarity and towards a fight for a free Iran and aim to raise awareness about this revolution through music. The theme of this collection is power, defiance, and ferocity and can be heard across all of the tracks. This is the energy with which Iranian women continue to push for freedom. We dream of a future where women and girls can openly and safely practice, grow, and shine within arts, especially electronic music. From us to you and to a free Iran."

Proceeds from the release of Woman, Life, Freedom will be donated to charities that help struggling women in Iran. The first selected charity is Saraye Mehr, an organization that helps women and children recovering from domestic violence, addiction, homelessness and societal distress in Iran.

You can pre-order the digital album from Apranik Records here ahead of it's release on January 20th.