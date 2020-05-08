Wooli Announces New Collab With Excision Is In the Works

Wooli just took to Twitter to drop an absolute bomb with a tweet announcing that he has a new collab in the works with Excision.

The dubstep don also revealed that vocalist on the track is HALIENE, who has appeared on electronic songs from some of the biggest names in the game, including Armin van Buuren and Seven Lions, among many others.

Wooli and Excision joined forces back in September 2019, when the former dropped a nasty dubstep remix of the latter's "Her (feat. Dion Timmer)," which appeared on the official Virus remix package. They followed with a collaborative EP called Evolution, a rip-roaring four-track song-cycle of trap and bass music that ironically featured a single called "Lockdown."

As of of the time of writing, neither Excision nor Wooli have divulged any more details about the track, including an official title or release date.

