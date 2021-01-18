Wooli Previews Massive Upcoming Ophelia Records Release

Wooli Previews Massive Upcoming Ophelia Records Release

The forthcoming track, set to be released on Seven Lions' flagship label, was revealed just weeks after the tease of a melodic bass hybrid ID.
Author:
Publish date:

Wooli

Earlier in the month of January, Wooli treated fans to a teaser of an unreleased melodic bass hybrid. In case that wasn't enough, over the weekend, he revealed another new track.

On Twitter, Wooli shared a video of the new song being played at a recent drive-in event. Furthermore, in a reply to the preview, he noted that the ID would find its home on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records.

Laced with hardstyle kicks, the stomping tune veers away from the melodic side of the bass spectrum and lands firmly in the neck-breaking range. Considering his first teaser of the month highlighted his melodic side and the second focused on the heavy, the pair represents the perfect example of the versatility fans have come to expect from Rochester producer and DJ.

While no specific release date or title has been revealed at the time of writing, Wooli has stated that his upcoming Ophelia Records track will be released early this year.

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG

