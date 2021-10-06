October 6, 2021
Wooli and Trivecta Are Releasing a Collab With Creed's Lead Singer
Publish date:

Multi-Platinum Creed frontman Scott Stapp will be featured on a song titled "Light Up The Sky."
Author:

Republic Country Club/Brian James/BRPHOTO.CO

Another unexpected figure is joining the weird and wonderful world of electronic dance music.

An upcoming collaboration from Wooli, Trivecta, Scott Stapp, the lead singer of Grammy-winning rock band Creed, is on the horizon. The track is due out this Friday on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records and it's called "Light Up The Sky."

The trio shared a short preview so fans can hear a smidge of what's in store. Unfortunately you can't hear any of the melodic goodness that's sure to follow, but that will only serve to keep fans pumped up until the weekend release.

Check out the announcement from Wooli below, which features behind-the-scenes footage of the guys recording the song. You can pre-save the unexpected collaboration here.

