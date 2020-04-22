Two World Records Broken as 201 DJs Spin for 10 Days Straight

Yes, you read that headline correctly. A staggering 201 artists, all from the Netherlands, DJed nonstop for an astonishing 10 days straight, breaking two world records in the process.

The architect of the astounding feat is Anthony Donner, former Editor-In-Chief of DJ Mag NL. The record-breaking event began on Thursday, April 9th before concluding on Sunday, April 19th. DJ Jean kicked things off and a myriad of Dutch artists took over before Netherlands compatriots Darkraver and Dano closed out the 10-day barnstorming DJ marathon.

Making the accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that all involved followed the social distancing protocols instated due to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic, which has ravaged the entertainment industry and left countless people without jobs, has had in immense impact on the music community. By uniting so many DJs, all with one common goal mind, Donner succeeded in proving that electronic dance music can bring people together even during the most catastrophic times.