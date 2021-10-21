The Yacht Week Unveils First-Ever Floating Dancefloor
You can now dance on water, thanks to the world's first floating dancefloor.
The team behind the The Yacht Week have developed the buoyed stage, which is so big that they had to register it as a vessel with local authorities. The organizers of the weeklong nautical music festival experience had tested the stage in Croatia earlier this summer, when they anchored it alongside the Buzz Boat, the brand's high-tech floating DJ booth.
The 60-square meter dancefloor, which can hold about 80 people, is built from durable PEHD plastic with a hardwood flooring deck. Once towed out to sea, the stage is then anchored to the seafloor in between two rows of yachts, offering a "floating festival."
Modest Mouse would be proud.
"We’ve been putting on epic parties as part of The Yacht Week experience for a long time but we’re always looking to innovate and push things to the next level," said The Yacht Week co-founder Johan Kuylenstierna. "First, we created the ‘Buzz' and we could see how much our guests loved real DJ sets out at sea, but they could never really come together and dance like they could at a club. The floating dancefloor has changed all that. There's no party like this one anywhere in the world, so we’re looking forward to some incredible moments next summer."
Dance music aficionados can experience the floating dancefloor next year as part of The Yacht Week's official 2022 itinerary. It will appear on the renowned travel company's seven-day Croatia sailing routes.
