October 21, 2021
The Yacht Week Unveils First-Ever Floating Dancefloor

Mike Verstraten

Publish date:

The Yacht Week Unveils First-Ever Floating Dancefloor

Modest Mouse would be proud.
Author:

You can now dance on water, thanks to the world's first floating dancefloor.

The team behind the The Yacht Week have developed the buoyed stage, which is so big that they had to register it as a vessel with local authorities. The organizers of the weeklong nautical music festival experience had tested the stage in Croatia earlier this summer, when they anchored it alongside the Buzz Boat, the brand's high-tech floating DJ booth.

The 60-square meter dancefloor, which can hold about 80 people, is built from durable PEHD plastic with a hardwood flooring deck. Once towed out to sea, the stage is then anchored to the seafloor in between two rows of yachts, offering a "floating festival."

Recommended Articles

Elephante
MUSIC RELEASES

Elephante Explores Self and Sonic Identity In New Album, "Heavy Glow"

Marking Elephante's debut with 88Rising, the 10-track album dives deep into genre-bending blends of indietronica, future bass and rock.

4 hours ago
deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: deadmau5, Above & Beyond, Cosmic Gate and Markus Schulz [9/20/21]

It's EDC Week and we've updated our Spotify playlists to get hyped for an unparalleled slate of performances happening at Élia Beach Club this weekend.

5 hours ago
yacht week floating stage
NEWS

The Yacht Week Unveils First-Ever Floating Dancefloor

Modest Mouse would be proud.

5 hours ago

"We’ve been putting on epic parties as part of The Yacht Week experience for a long time but we’re always looking to innovate and push things to the next level," said The Yacht Week co-founder Johan Kuylenstierna. "First, we created the ‘Buzz' and we could see how much our guests loved real DJ sets out at sea, but they could never really come together and dance like they could at a club. The floating dancefloor has changed all that. There's no party like this one anywhere in the world, so we’re looking forward to some incredible moments next summer."

Dance music aficionados can experience the floating dancefloor next year as part of The Yacht Week's official 2022 itinerary. It will appear on the renowned travel company's seven-day Croatia sailing routes.

Find out more here.

Related

yacht week
EVENTS

5 Reasons to Party at Sea With The Yacht Week

A nautical wonderland, the event takes visitors to the cobalt blue waters of the Adriatic Sea for a week of partying in paradise.

Ekonovah
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekonovah Drops Stunning "Floating" EP on Space Yacht

An ethereal three-track offering from a Space Yacht regular.

zedd
NEWS

Zedd Announces First-Ever Reddit AMA Today

Why they aren't calling it a "Zeddit AMA" is a mystery, but that's neither here nor there.

WMC 2021 Square
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Dates and Schedule of First-Ever Virtual Edition

The world-renowned electronic music summit will take place virtually on May 20th and 21st, 2021.

EeZWE4GWoAAyHJF
NEWS

New York's Crackdown on Illicit Raves Continues with Arrests of "Floating Nightclub" Organizers

The owners of the Liberty Belle have been arrested for violating New York City's social distancing provisions and ban on large gatherings.

Steve Aoki
EVENTS

Steve Aoki Announces First Ever Drive-In Concert

How much wiper fluid would it take to remove a splattered cake from a windshield?

DDXgVvcVYAAafw6
NEWS

Space Yacht Launches Label Division, Debut Single to Arrive This Week

One of dance music's iconic party brands is expanding operations as they continue to champion underground producers.

vinyl
FEATURES

How It All Started: Dance Music's Most Influential Labels Reflect On Their First-Ever Release

We caught up with Anjunabeats, Defected Records, and more of the most storied record labels in electronic music to reflect on their first-ever release—and the history it inspired.