World's Longest-Working DJ Retires After Record-Breaking Career of 70 Years

Ray Cordeiro has just retired after a fulfilling multi-decade career.

The world's longest-working DJ is easing into retirement at the end of an illustrious career. 

Hong Kong's Ray Cordeiro, a radio DJ with a career spanning an awe-inspiring 70 years, called it quits last month at the age of 96. 

Cordeiro's route into radio was a circuitous one, but appreciation for music was something he developed at a very young age. With a brother 10 years his senior, Cordeiro was heavily inspired by his tastes, listening to his brother's record collection when he wasn't home. 

The start of Cordeiro's professional career saw him working odd jobs, going from being a warden to a bank clerk. He eventually went back to pursuing his education in London, when he landed the opportunity of a lifetime to interview the Beatles. He showed up impromptu to the offices of EMI, where he was promised an interview with the legendary group and was even supplied a tape recorder to conduct it. 

That connection ended up becoming instrumental to his success. Upon continuing his interview series in Hong Kong, he was connected with the Beatles once again when they came to visit the region. The high-profile interviews launched Cordeiro's career into overdrive and he went on to host his own show, “All the Way with Ray,” where he continued to interview musical greats from 1970 until this year.

ABC News notes that Cordeiro holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest-working DJ and it's a career path he would have picked in a heartbeat if he had to do it all over again.

