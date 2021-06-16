These Twins Broke the Guinness World Record for "Smallest Mobile Nightclub"

These Twins Broke the Guinness World Record for "Smallest Mobile Nightclub"

Wesley Tan

The Doof Shed is equipped with a Focal sound system, Pioneer DJ setup, and a "Full Send" button.

Claustrophobics beware, there's a new nightclub in town.

Enter the Doof Shed the world's "Smallest Mobile Nightclub" that just nabbed a Guinness World Record for its creators, twin brothers Harry Nathan and Evangelos "Boonie" Labrakis.

In the wake of the year the world halted due to COVID-19, the twins wanted to devise a plan to keep the music alive. So they repurposed a metal shed and turned it into a nightclub, where people can get down on a dancefloor that spans just 1.53 x 0.74 meters.

Doof Shed

Harry Nathan and Evangelos "Boonie" Labrakis in the world's "Smallest Mobile Nightclub." 

Guinness World Record titles are no joke, so this club had to have all the features of a normal venue. According to a press release, the Doof Shed is equipped with a Focal sound system, Pioneer DJ setup, and a "Full Send" button, which activates a smoke machine, strobes, and lasers for a "sensory club experience."

Harry Nathan DJing in the "Doof Shed."

Harry Nathan DJing in the "Doof Shed."

Both Harry Nathan and Boonie are no strangers to the dance music scene. The former has released music on tastemakers like Majestic Casual and Kitsuné Musique, delivering lo-fi and laid-back disco tunes, while the latter is gearing up for his debut EP. Boonie's style is a bit different from his younger brother, as he prefers to throw down heavier tracks brimming with techno and "the doof," as he likes to call it. 

All proceeds from the Guinness World Record-breaking "Smallest Mobile Nightclub" experience will benefit mental health charities to help those who have been affected by the pandemic. 

You can find out more and request the "Doof Shed" to visit your city here.

