Grammy-Nominated Producer Wuki Wants to Deliver Free Chicken Wings Straight to Your Doorstep

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Wuki today announced a forthcoming collaboration with Diplo and Snappy Jit called "Chicken Wang," which will drop on May 14th, 2020 via HARD Recs. He also recently announced his landmark signing to HARD Recs and a forthcoming LP due out later this year, which will be the Insomniac-owned imprint's second full-length album following JOYRYDE's BRAVE.

In a press release issued for the announcement, Wuki gushed about the album.

“I’ve been working hard to get a cohesive body of work together, and I can’t think of a better platform than HARD Recs to help me show it to the world.”

To celebrate the announcement, Wuki is hosting a special contest for local Los Angeles fans, who can enter to win a free chicken wing delivery straight to their doorstep by the man himself. Fans outside LA can still win a wing delivery and personal FaceTime with Wuki, and the contest can be found here.

Wuki also teased another monster collaboration via social media recently, sharing a clip of an unreleased single featuring renowned rapper Juvenile, which he dropped during his rip-roaring HARD Summer Staycation Virtual Rave-A-Thon set.

