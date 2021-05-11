Wynn Resorts to Open Nightclub in the End Zone of Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium

Vegas is bringing the nightclub to the football field, creating a game day experience unlike any other in the NFL.

Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is set to pilot a new entertainment concept in the north end zone, effectively bringing the energy of a nightclub club directly to the football field.

Wynn Resorts announced today that Wynn Field Club will be a new 11,000-square foot entertainment venue spanning the length of an entire end zone. The club dons a 45,000-watt sound system, four bars, and two DJ booths, which will be helmed by some of electronic music's biggest names, according to Las Vegas Weekly.

Football season is new to Las Vegas, but of course Sin City is doing what it does best—creating an unmatched entertainment experience out of it. The vantage point from Wynn Field Club, which sits at field level, says it all.

A rendering of Wynn Field Club, a new 11,000 entertainment complex coming to Allegiant Stadium.

Wynn Resorts is the official nightlife partner of Allegiant Stadium, which opened in July of last year. Given the partnership, it's likely that a share of Wynn's star studded talent roster will be taking to the decks throughout the forthcoming season to provide the game day soundtrack. This year's Wynn Las Vegas residents include The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, Diplo, and DJ Diesel.