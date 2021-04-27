DJ Diesel Joins Star-Studded Wynn Las Vegas Residency Lineup With Kygo, David Guetta, More

The Wynn Las Vegas is pouring diesel onto the fire.
The Wynn Las Vegas is pouring diesel onto the fire.

Last week, the Wynn Las Vegas made it clear they are amping up for a massive return to form with an unmissable residency lineup featuring several of dance music's biggest names.

As if last week's news wasn't enough to send fans into a frenzy, the company is throwing a little more fuel on the fire—diesel fuel to be precise. That's right, the luxury resort, home to both XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, has announced dance music's resident NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, or DJ Diesel, will be joining the action all summer long. The "Bang" producer was previously a resident DJ at the resort in 2019.

DJ Diesel will be a welcome addition to the superstar lineup, which already commands tremendous star power with The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, and Diplo all having signed on thus far. All of the artists on this year's roster were offered residencies last year at the resort prior to the abrupt lockdown due to the pandemic, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

