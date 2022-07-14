Skip to main content
Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years

Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years

"It's time to table X&G for now and chase what feels right for us individually."

X&G/Facebook

"It's time to table X&G for now and chase what feels right for us individually."

2022 will be the last year of releases and performances from the experimental bass music duo X&G, who this week announced plans to officially split at the end of the year.

Taking to social media with a joint statement, the artists, whose solo monikers are Xian and Gaszia, wrote that they have recently been "resonating more with our own separate endeavors" and are ready to embark on separate creative journeys after eight years together.

"X&G started as an outlet for both Xian & Gaszia to create a musical world of boundary-less ideas; to push music as a whole to unexplored and unidentifiable territories," they wrote. "What followed after our first musical experiments we never expected to occur, and for that we are eternally grateful." 

X&G first appeared in 2014 with a series of statement-making releases that set a new precedent for experimental bass sound design. After quickly garnering the support of Deadbeats, Sable Valley and OWSLA, among other esteemed electronic labels, they went on to release trailblazing tracks like "The Zoo," a sultry heater with Medasin and josh pan; and "nowhere," also with Pan. In 2019, X&G were featured on "4 MIND," a track from Dog Blood's (Skrillex and Boys Noize) comeback EP, Turn Off The Lights.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

X&G
NEWS

Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years

"It's time to table X&G for now and chase what feels right for us individually."

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
two friends
EVENTS

Two Friends Are Celebrating a Decade of "Big Bootie Mix" With New Music Festival, Big Bootie Land

Two Friends are planning to take the festival to multiple cities following its premiere in Boston.

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago
SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years

The 20-date run will be in addition to upcoming performances at Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola Festival in San Francisco.

By Rachel Kupfer19 hours ago

You can read X&G's full statement below and catch X&G live one last time on one of their final tour dates.

Statement shared by X&G announcing their split.

Statement shared by X&G announcing their split.

FOLLOW X&G:

Facebook: facebook.com/xandg
Twitter: twitter.com/xandgmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/xandgmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IISCnF

Related

GC1
NEWS

Veteran House Duo Golf Clap Announce Split After 10 Years

It's the end of an era for the Detroit-based tandem.

DROELOE pres shot
NEWS

Electronic Duo DROELOE Announce Split After Five Years

"Unfortunately, all good things will eventually come to an end."

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix and Charelle Schriek Split After Three Years

Martin Garrix and his longtime girlfriend have called it quits.

rs_600x600-170814121920-600-deadmau5-mv-81417
NEWS

deadmau5 Announces Split From Wife of Four Years, Kelly Zimmerman

Joel and Kelly Zimmerman's separation was amicable in nature.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Have Split Up After 28 Years

After 28 years of creating game-changing music, Daft Punk have called it quits.

Walker & Royce
NEWS

Renowned House Music Duo Walker & Royce Launch Record Label, Rules Don't Apply

The imprint's inaugural release is Dances With White Girls' single “Skinny Dipping.”

sophie
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

SOPHIE has tragically died following an accidental fall in Athens.

fbog
NEWS

"Never Say Die Forever": Iconic Record Label Disbands After 13 Years of Pioneering Bass Music

The announcement comes just over a year after Never Say Die's sub-label, Black Label, was shuttered.