Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years
2022 will be the last year of releases and performances from the experimental bass music duo X&G, who this week announced plans to officially split at the end of the year.
Taking to social media with a joint statement, the artists, whose solo monikers are Xian and Gaszia, wrote that they have recently been "resonating more with our own separate endeavors" and are ready to embark on separate creative journeys after eight years together.
"X&G started as an outlet for both Xian & Gaszia to create a musical world of boundary-less ideas; to push music as a whole to unexplored and unidentifiable territories," they wrote. "What followed after our first musical experiments we never expected to occur, and for that we are eternally grateful."
X&G first appeared in 2014 with a series of statement-making releases that set a new precedent for experimental bass sound design. After quickly garnering the support of Deadbeats, Sable Valley and OWSLA, among other esteemed electronic labels, they went on to release trailblazing tracks like "The Zoo," a sultry heater with Medasin and josh pan; and "nowhere," also with Pan. In 2019, X&G were featured on "4 MIND," a track from Dog Blood's (Skrillex and Boys Noize) comeback EP, Turn Off The Lights.
Recommended Articles
Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years
"It's time to table X&G for now and chase what feels right for us individually."
Two Friends Are Celebrating a Decade of "Big Bootie Mix" With New Music Festival, Big Bootie Land
Two Friends are planning to take the festival to multiple cities following its premiere in Boston.
SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years
The 20-date run will be in addition to upcoming performances at Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola Festival in San Francisco.
You can read X&G's full statement below and catch X&G live one last time on one of their final tour dates.
FOLLOW X&G:
Facebook: facebook.com/xandg
Twitter: twitter.com/xandgmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/xandgmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IISCnF