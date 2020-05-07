Yaeji Postpones Remainder of Her 2020 Tour

Korean-American vocalist and performer Yaeji has been making quite a splash lately with her uniuque blend of electronic, lo-fi, and hip-hop elements along with her calming vocals in both English and Korean. Her 2020 headlining tour was set to springboard her even further into the spotlight, but unfortunately, that tour is now postponed through the end of 2020.

With venues across the nation implementing newly enforced restrictions regarding social distancing in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, artists have been unable to perform at any live events and have consequently been forced to do the same as Yaeji.

The rising star's fans are understandably upset, but with the entire country's live music scene brought to a virtual halt, Yaeji diehards have been mostly sympathetic. Those fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of new dates for Yaeji's 2021 tour, which the musician has promised will be revealed soon.

"I'm really sad to not be able to share the new live show I've been working on with all of you," Yaeji said following the announcement. "But health and safety comes first."

Fans can look forward to new tour date announcements in the near future, but for now, all updates can be found at Yaeji's website.

