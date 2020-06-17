Yohan, of K-Pop Band TST, Dies at 28

Yohan, of South Korean K-Pop band TST, has tragically passed away at the age of 28.

According to a report published in Korean pop culture outlet Soompi, news of Yohan's death broke today, June 16th, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to reports, a wake is being held at Sinchon's Severance Hospital, and Yohan's funeral will take place on June 18th, 2020 at Yongin Catholic Church Park.

Following a stint with the K-Pop group NOM in 2015, Yohan debuted with TST in 2017 as one of the group’s singers, performing alongside bandmates Ain, Junghoon, and Yonghyeon. Their most recent release was a single released in January called “Count Down."

Yohan's final Instagram post, which you can view below, came on May 31st along with a caption that translates to “I want to travel.”

EDM.com sends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and fans of Yohan. May he rest in peace.