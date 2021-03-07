Yotto Presents "A Very Cold DJ Set" from Lapland’s Frosted Hills

“A group of wild Finns climbed uphill with a generator, DJ gear and cases filled with sensitive equipment designed for a less daring environment." While this may sound like the start of a strange fairytale, it’s Finnish DJ Yotto’s way of announcing his tongue-in-cheek “A Very Cold DJ Set.”

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to shutter live music events, the dance music industry has been keeping fans entertained with creative virtual performances. Artists often film in natural scenic locales—like Ben Böhmer in the hills of Cappadocia—and brands have developed epic, digital worlds, like Tomorrowland’s jaw-dropping NYE festival.

Trading the green screen for the great outdoors, Yotto took to the icy hills of Lapland to showcase a rousing selection of progressive house gems. Grey skies, frosted trees, and distant lakes made for a moody backdrop, embellishing the brooding sounds Yotto brought to the decks. In contrast, warm, deep basslines juxtaposed the striking cold scene.

Originals from the Finnish DJ and his Odd One Out label encompassed the music selection, with plenty of unreleased tracks in the mix. Among the standouts were Yotto’s remix of Faithless' “I Need Someone” and his upcoming collaboration with Cristoph.

“A technical marvel of biblical DIY proportions,” Yotto comically shared about the making of the performance. “Frozen fingers, technical difficulties and lost drones did not slow down the brave expedition.”

