Yotto Presents "A Very Cold DJ Set" from Lapland’s Frosted Hills

Yotto Presents "A Very Cold DJ Set" from Lapland’s Frosted Hills

“Frozen fingers, technical difficulties and lost drones did not slow down the brave expedition,” Yotto said.
Author:
Publish date:

Yotto (via YouTube)

“A group of wild Finns climbed uphill with a generator, DJ gear and cases filled with sensitive equipment designed for a less daring environment." While this may sound like the start of a strange fairytale, it’s Finnish DJ Yotto’s way of announcing his tongue-in-cheek “A Very Cold DJ Set.”

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to shutter live music events, the dance music industry has been keeping fans entertained with creative virtual performances. Artists often film in natural scenic locales—like Ben Böhmer in the hills of Cappadocia—and brands have developed epic, digital worlds, like Tomorrowland’s jaw-dropping NYE festival.

Trading the green screen for the great outdoors, Yotto took to the icy hills of Lapland to showcase a rousing selection of progressive house gems. Grey skies, frosted trees, and distant lakes made for a moody backdrop, embellishing the brooding sounds Yotto brought to the decks. In contrast, warm, deep basslines juxtaposed the striking cold scene.

Originals from the Finnish DJ and his Odd One Out label encompassed the music selection, with plenty of unreleased tracks in the mix. Among the standouts were Yotto’s remix of Faithless' “I Need Someone” and his upcoming collaboration with Cristoph.

“A technical marvel of biblical DIY proportions,” Yotto comically shared about the making of the performance. “Frozen fingers, technical difficulties and lost drones did not slow down the brave expedition.”

FOLLOW YOTTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/yottomusic​
Twitter: twitter.com/yottomusic​​
Instagram: instagram.com/yottomusic​
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qhyH4s

Related

A black-and-white head shot of Finnish DJ/producer Yotto (real name Otto Yliperttula).
INTERVIEWS

Yotto on His Latest "Dance Floor Drama," Your Paradise Fiji Set and More [Interview]

Following the launch of his artist imprint, Odd One Out, Yotto talked about matters of music with EDM.com.

A black-and-white head shot of Finnish DJ/producer Yotto (real name Otto Yliperttula).
MUSIC RELEASES

Yotto Returns with Inquisitive Single "Is This Trance?"

This serves as the third single from his new imprint, Odd One Out.

Screen Shot 2020-10-19 at 9.46.04 PM
FEATURES

Watch Dzeko Drop a Massive DJ Set Live from Niagara Falls

Dzeko has taken the livestreaming game to new heights.

yotto_und_hundsmaller
MUSIC RELEASES

Yotto's Debut Album "Hyperfall" Is Mesmerizing [Listen]

Out Now on Anjunadeep

Sofi Tukker
NEWS

Grammy Nominated Duo Sofi Tukker Has A Special Set For Beats 1 One Mix

Their music is like a little slice of paradise.

photo-of-vinyl-player-1135995
FEATURES

April's Top 10 Tracks Across the House Music Spectrum

From heavy-hitters like Pryda and deadmau5 to rising producers like Massane and Slow Hearts, April saw stellar house music releases.

Lane 8 - Beats 1 - One Mix
NEWS

FRESH FROM RELEASING HIS SECOND ALBUM, LANE 8 MAKES HIS DEBUT ON BEATS 1 ONE MIX

We're still not over Little By Little

Florian Picasso
EVENTS

Great-Grandson of Pablo Picasso Announces Live DJ Set from Legendary Artist's Workshop in Cannes

Picasso is following in his great-grandfather's footsteps of creativity and imagination.