Zacari Shares Clip of Unreleased Song With Skrillex and Beam

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist shared a glimpse into his studio session with the "Mumbai Power" duo.
Author:
Publish date:

Marilyn Hue | Eddie Lee

Top Dawg Entertainment artist Zacari has shared a clip of an unreleased song with Skrillex and Beam from a recent studio outing. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he posted a glimpse into what looks like a late-night recording session helmed by Skrillex, who recently confirmed that a new "body of work" is on the way.

Electronic music fans will remember that Beam and Skrillex teamed up for "Mumbai Power," which appeared on the latter's wildly popular Show Tracks EP from summer 2019. Zacari is perhaps best known for his massive feature on "LOVE.," a track that appeared on Kendrick Lamar's influential 2017 album DAMN.

Skrillex was spotted in the studio with the blossoming singer-songwriter back in August 2020, but at the time, the duo didn't divulge any further information about what they recorded. Now, due to the downtempo, radio-friendly sound present in the demo from Zacari's recent post, fans are speculating that the song will not appear on a Skrillex project, but one by the young R&B artist.

Check out Zacari's Instagram Story below, courtesy of a diligent Reddit user.

