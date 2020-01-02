Zane Lowe Reflects on 2019 and Looks Ahead for the Future of Music

In an interview with NME, legendary DJ Zane Lowe sat down to give his perspective on the current state of music and where he sees it going as we enter into the new decade. As the Global Creative Director of Apple Music and host on Beats 1, he's at the forefront of music culture and has delivered some of the most iconic interviews of the world's top artists. If anyone would have a better understanding of music trajectory, it would be Lowe.

When getting into 2019 as a whole he reflected on how living in the age of streaming has created a space where artists no longer have to rely on the big guys for distribution, providing a surplus of content to absorb. "Every day is filled with excitement, music, creativity, and people wanting to get our attention," says Lowe.

He continues to touch on the impact our current state of the world has had on the music. The word he uses to describe that trend is anxiety. In artists like Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and more you are hearing the agitation and anxiousness reflected in their work. The politics that used to be displayed in your face in previous generations are now portrayed in a less obvious way, requiring the listener to decipher there own meaning vs telling them what to believe.

On the topic of the boom of young artists, Lowe believes "we’re experiencing art from people much younger – because they’re being exposed to so much more." We are in an era where the youth no longer need to look up to people decades above them. They are now inspiring each other.

He touched upon exciting new acts to keep an eye out for including Kenny Beats, Dominic Fike, Bakar, and Girl In Red. He broke down the importance of the return of Rage Against the Machine and My Chemical Romance. Both of which have positioned themselves to be cornerstone bands.

Lowe's final point was to leave influencers making music in this decade. He expressed the need for labels and these influencers to show the business some integrity. There is no need to cross-pollinate the two fields, it only cheapens it.

Click here read the full interview with Zane Lowe and NME. Tune in to his station on Beats 1 Monday - Friday from 5 pm live for free at apple.co/zane or on-demand.

