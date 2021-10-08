October 9, 2021
Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Charito Yap/Hollie Fernando

Publish date:

Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Check out a clip from a recent studio session between the dance music hitmakers.
Author:

Here's something to latch onto: Disclosure and Zedd have been spotted in the studio.

Zedd took to Instagram yesterday to share a clip from a studio session with the "Latch" hitmakers. The video shows Guy Lawrence at the piano, recording a melody for an upbeat deep house demo as his brother Howard, the other esteemed member of Disclosure, looms. 

It's much too early to tell if Disclosure and Zedd are collaborating on new music or if the session was simply a friendly hangout. But we can dream.

Check out the clip below, recorded from Zedd's Instagram.

Recommended Articles

wooli trivecta scott stapp creed
MUSIC RELEASES

Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen

We're willing to bet you didn't see this coming.

2 hours ago
zedd disclosure
NEWS

Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Check out a clip from a recent studio session between the dance music hitmakers.

5 hours ago
Elia Interior Preblend-1
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win a 3-Day Las Vegas VIP Experience at Élia Beach Club With deadmau5, Above & Beyond, More

One entrant will win the epic experience, which offers a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, two passes to EDC Week, and tons of VIP perks at Sin City's newest pool utopia.

6 hours ago

Disclosure have stayed typically prolific as of late. The duo released their Never Enough EP in August, which comprised five singles released on each day of the week leading up to the full record. The following month they were revealed as backers of Audius, joining Steve Aoki, The Chainsomkers, Jason Derulo, and more in a $5 million funding round of the disruptive blockchain-based streaming service.

Meanwhile, Zedd has returned to touring in a big way. The barnstorming DJ has been all over the place, performing at a dizzying amount of music festivals and throwing down in Vegas for his Resorts World residency. He's currently gearing up for a momentous performance at the return of EDC Las Vegas.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd
Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd
Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd
Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

FOLLOW DISCLOSURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/disclosureuk
Instagram: instagram.com/disclosure
Twitter: twitter.com/disclosure
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QwBc3q

Related

zedd jojo
NEWS

Zedd and JoJo Are Collaborating on New Music

The famed "Leave (Get Out)" pop star reached out to Zedd on Twitter and got a swift response.

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
NEWS

Zedd Curates Exclusive DJ Mix of Apple Music's Biggest Songs of 2020

Check out Zedd's end-of-the-year playlist featuring over 30 of Apple Music's biggest 2020 tracks.

Zedd
NEWS

ZEDD AND RISING R&B SINGER KHALID ARE UP TO SOMETHING IN THE STUDIO

Have you heard Khalid's "Location" yet?

Zedd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stop of his 2019 Orbit Tour.
EVENTS

Zedd Announces Special Livestream to Review Music from Fans and Aspiring Producers

Now is your chance to receive feedback from one of the most prolific artists in dance music.

skrillex thys noisia
NEWS

Skrillex Hits the Studio With Thys of NOISIΛ

The studio session follows the release of "Supersonic (My Existence)."

Disclosure
NEWS

Disclosure Announces First LP In Five Years, Shares Tracklist Along with Album Single "ENERGY"

The album will feature Kehlani, Aminé, Common, Kelis, and many more.

8AK9iDa8
GEAR + TECH

Disclosure Produced a New Song Live on Twitch and Minted It as an NFT

Disclosure's debut NFT release was streamed live on Twitch via a music production session.

Disclosure
EVENTS

Disclosure to Debut New Music at Upcoming Live DJ Set from Croatia's Plitvice Lakes

Renowned live music event organizer Cercle have teamed up with Amazon Music to tap Disclosure for a cant-miss live DJ set.