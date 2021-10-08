Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Here's something to latch onto: Disclosure and Zedd have been spotted in the studio.

Zedd took to Instagram yesterday to share a clip from a studio session with the "Latch" hitmakers. The video shows Guy Lawrence at the piano, recording a melody for an upbeat deep house demo as his brother Howard, the other esteemed member of Disclosure, looms.

It's much too early to tell if Disclosure and Zedd are collaborating on new music or if the session was simply a friendly hangout. But we can dream.

Check out the clip below, recorded from Zedd's Instagram.

Disclosure have stayed typically prolific as of late. The duo released their Never Enough EP in August, which comprised five singles released on each day of the week leading up to the full record. The following month they were revealed as backers of Audius, joining Steve Aoki, The Chainsomkers, Jason Derulo, and more in a $5 million funding round of the disruptive blockchain-based streaming service.

Meanwhile, Zedd has returned to touring in a big way. The barnstorming DJ has been all over the place, performing at a dizzying amount of music festivals and throwing down in Vegas for his Resorts World residency. He's currently gearing up for a momentous performance at the return of EDC Las Vegas.

