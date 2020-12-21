Zedd Curates Exclusive DJ Mix of Apple Music's Biggest Songs of 2020

Zedd Curates Exclusive DJ Mix of Apple Music's Biggest Songs of 2020

Check out Zedd's end-of-the-year playlist featuring over 30 of Apple Music's biggest 2020 tracks.
Wolf Productions

There is perhaps no EDM artist more ideal than Zedd, one of the genre's true hit-makers, to curate a list of Apple Music's biggest songs of 2020.

Zedd has teamed up with the streaming giant for an exclusive DJ mix that covers not only the most popular songs in dance music from this year, but also the contemporary music scene at large.

There is something for everyone here, as Zedd has chosen tracks that aren't rooted in EDM, such as Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear's "my ex's best friend," Lil Baby's "Woah," and Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper's chart-topping single "Holy.". However, dance music is of course well-represented with selections such as "Breaking Me" by Topic and A7SImanbek's breakthrough remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses," and Marc Benjamin's electro house remix of Zedd's "Funny," his July 2020 collaborative single with Jasmine Thompson

You can check out the playlist here.

