Zedd and Charlie Puth Tease Forthcoming Dream Collaboration

Zedd took to Twitter to hurl his fanbase into hysteria by spilling the beans on a new collaboration in the works with international pop superstar Charlie Puth.

In a text message between the two, the "See You Again" singer was effusive in excitement about the demo at hand.

Back in March of this year, Zedd provided an update on his highly anticipated forthcoming album. "Just to be clear: my album isn’t coming out “soon,” he clarified. "It’s coming out when it’s done and perfect. Same philosophy as my other albums." No word on whether or not this Puth collaboration will appear on it, but fans can dream.

Charlie Puth recently linked up with Skrillex for their refreshing take on the wildly popular #passthebeat Instagram challenge, teaming up with T-Pain, among others, to concoct a filthy new beat. With the announcement that he's now working with Zedd, it seems like his foray into dance music is just beginning.

Zedd also tweeted last night to share a cryptic message ostensibly about a forthcoming live stream going down tomorrow, April 25th, on his Twitch channel.

