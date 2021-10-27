Zedd Mashed Up "Squid Game" With ACRAZE's Hit "Do It To It" in One of EDC's Most Surreal Moments: Watch

October 27, 2021
Zedd sent the crowd into a frenzy on the cosmicMeadow stage at EDC Las Vegas over the weekend with an unexpected "Squid Game" mashup.
If you've been online lately, odds are your timeline has been filled with nothing but EDC Las Vegas and Squid Game. Over the weekend, Zedd managed to merge the two in one of the most viral moments of the music festival.

During his Sunday night performance on the cosmicMeadow stage, the Grammy-winning Clarity producer dropped an unexpected mashup, blending the now-iconic theme song from Netflix's runaway hit show with ACRAZE's breakout house anthem "Do It To It."

The distinct, ominous keys from the theme of the record-breaking show were brilliantly mixed with ACRAZE's hit single, which DJ Snake deemed "the song of the summer"earlier this year. In true mega-festival fashion, eerie visuals from Squid Game were melded with Zedd's logo before the tech house drop takes hold and an array of fireworks illuminate the skies.

Zedd shared an astonishing video offering an aerial view of the stage to transplant viewers directly under the electric sky and see it for themselves. Check it out below.

