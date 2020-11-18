Zedd Announces First-Ever Reddit AMA Today

If you've ever wanted to ask Zedd anything, now's your chance.

The Grammy Award-winning electronic music superstar is doing his first-ever Reddit AMA today, November 18th. For those unfamiliar with the expansive and often twisted world of Reddit, many artists take to the wildly popular discussion site to engage in Q&A-style interactive interviews and answer questions by fans directly.

Reddit AMAs often get very in-depth and raw—considering the answers come directly from the artist—so this one is worth checking out. Zedd has a lot cooking at the moment, including a new remix contest and a partnership with Microsoft for its new Xbox console launch.

Why they aren't calling it a "Zeddit AMA" is a mystery, but that's neither here nor there. Head over to /r/Music today at 12PM PT (3PM ET) to chat with Zedd.

