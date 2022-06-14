Zedd Is Giving Away a Six-Month Supply of Healthy Ice Cream

If you're lactose intolerant, you should stop right now and refrain from reading about Zedd's new partnership—unless you want to "Stay The Night" on the toilet.

Zedd has announced a sweet giveaway in partnership with N!CK’s, a healthy ice cream brand who have developed a custom flavor for the Grammy-winning DJ called "Chilly Mango." He says he was "blown away" when he first discovered the Swedish-style light ice cream brand and has been a supporter ever since.

Fans can now enter the giveaway for a chance to win a six-month supply of Zedd's favorite N!CK'S pints as well as two VIP passes to the 2022 return of "Zedd in the Park" in Los Angeles. The show is scheduled for July 8th at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

N!CK's "Chilly Mango" ice cream, produced in partnership with Zedd. N!CK's Ice Cream

"We were excited to learn that Zedd had discovered our ice cream on his own, and even more thrilled when we had the opportunity to work with him on a custom flavor," said Carlos Altschul, N!CK'S CEO in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Our partnership with Zedd was extremely organic, which reflects in the unique and authentically adventurous Chilly Mango flavor, a refreshing mango ice cream with the perfect amount of spice and a swirl of sweet strawberry."

The deadline to enter the giveaway is June 30th. You can enter the contest here.