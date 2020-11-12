Zedd and Griff Announce "Inside Out" Remix Contest

Calling all beatmakers—Zedd has announced a massive remix contest for "Inside Out," his most recent single, which he created in collaboration with blossoming UK singer-songwriter Griff.

Most remix contests offer lukewarm prizes, such as equipment bundles or SoundCloud reposts. However, Zedd and Griff's competition flaunts a much larger reward. Three winning artists will receive an official release on Interscope, which, for young music producers, is a metaphorical white whale.

To enter the contest, producers must join Zedd's Discord channel, where they can download the "Inside Out" stems. From there, they will post a link to their remix from YouTube or SoundCloud in the #submissions channel. Only one submission per person is allowed and the deadline is November 20th at 12PT (3PM PT).

Head over to Zedd's Discord for a full list of rules and guidelines.

