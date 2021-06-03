Zedd and JoJo Are Collaborating on New Music

The famed "Leave (Get Out)" pop star reached out to Zedd on Twitter and got a swift response.
Nick Walker/Doug Krantz

If you somehow had a song by Zedd and JoJo on your 2021 bingo card, congratulations are in order after the two teased a collaborative track in the works.

After JoJo reached out to Zedd to let him know she wants to sing on one of his tracks, the Grammy-winning electronic producer responded no less than a half-hour later with a succinct yet emphatic confirmation. "Let's make it happen," he tweeted.

Perhaps best known for her debut single, the generational pop anthem "Leave (Get Out)," JoJo is responsible for some of the most popular mainstream records of the aughts. After that track entrenched her as the youngest solo artist in history to top the US Billboard Pop chart, she became one of the best-selling artists in the world, releasing two studio albums that went on to be certified Platinum and Gold, respectively.

If anything JoJo's effort to work with Zedd only reinforces his significant influence in the pop music landscape after years of prolific work in the EDM space, which took a detour following the explosive success of his global hit "The Middle." Collaborative releases with the likes of Kehlani, Griff, Jasmine Thompson, Elley Duhé, and Shawn Mendes, among others, have garnered him a reputation as as one of the contemporary crossover scene's most coveted music producers.

At the time of this article's publication, neither Zedd nor JoJo have shared any additional details about the song in question.

