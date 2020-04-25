Zedd Is Live Streaming His Orbit Tour Tonight On Twitch

Zedd is continuing on his Orbit Tour to perform for fans at home via Twitch. The live stream event, which will most likely feature the "Clarity" producer performing in his extraordinary stage production consisting of an encapsulating ring of lights, will go live at 5PM PST (8PM EST).

Over the last couple of years, Zedd has been investing much of his energy into rendering the setup a world-class production. Last year, the chart-topping producer's production was the subject of chatter at the world's most prolific music festivals. Zedd drew massive audiences all summer long while headlining festivals such as Coachella, Spring Awakening, and Electric Zoo just to name a few.

Of course, the visual element is not the only thing to watch out for during tonight's event. There may be new music previewed as Zedd recently stated that he's working on a new album, which will be the first since his 2015 True Colors LP.

While he is taking his time to ensure the final product meets his expectations, he has alluded to new music for fans to enjoy in the meantime. Recently, Zedd teased a collaboration with Charlie Puth, and Martin Garrix has also confirmed the two have a project in the works.

Zedd's Orbit Tour live stream event kicks off at 5PM PST on Twitch.

