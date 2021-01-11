Zedd Teases Collaboration With Virtual Riot

Have you ever wondered what a collaboration between Zedd and Virtual Riot might sound like? Same here.

Earlier today, we reported on a new remix—produced and shared by Virtual Riot—of Zedd and Kesha's "True Colors," which appeared as the titular track of the former's sophomore studio album in 2015. Virtual Riot, one of bass music's most technically gifted sound designers, has been working on the still-unreleased remix for over five years. However, it seems that he and Zedd have more in the works.

When a fan tagged both producers in a tweet questioning why they haven't worked together, Zedd chimed in with a succinct yet far from cryptic confirmation. "Oh but we have," he wrote, followed by a smirking emoji. What followed was a barrage of tweets begging to hear what music they have in store, which could be anything from complextro to future bass to trap.

Check out Zedd's tweet below. At the time of this article's publication, neither Zedd nor Virtual Riot have divulged any further information about the collaboration in question.

