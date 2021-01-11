Zedd Teases Collaboration With Virtual Riot

Zedd Teases Collaboration With Virtual Riot

Imagine what this would sound like.
Author:
Publish date:

Have you ever wondered what a collaboration between Zedd and Virtual Riot might sound like? Same here.

Earlier today, we reported on a new remix—produced and shared by Virtual Riot—of Zedd and Kesha's "True Colors," which appeared as the titular track of the former's sophomore studio album in 2015. Virtual Riot, one of bass music's most technically gifted sound designers, has been working on the still-unreleased remix for over five years. However, it seems that he and Zedd have more in the works.

When a fan tagged both producers in a tweet questioning why they haven't worked together, Zedd chimed in with a succinct yet far from cryptic confirmation. "Oh but we have," he wrote, followed by a smirking emoji. What followed was a barrage of tweets begging to hear what music they have in store, which could be anything from complextro to future bass to trap.

Check out Zedd's tweet below. At the time of this article's publication, neither Zedd nor Virtual Riot have divulged any further information about the collaboration in question.

FOLLOW VIRTUAL RIOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/virtualriotmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Virtual_Riot
Instagram: instagram.com/officialvirtualriot
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sgryDK

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd
Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd
Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd
Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

Related

virtual riot
MUSIC RELEASES

Virtual Riot Shares Updated Version of Still-Unreleased Remix of Zedd and Kesha's "True Colors"

The remix has been in the works for five years.

Zedd Charlie Puth
NEWS

Zedd and Charlie Puth Tease Forthcoming Dream Collaboration

Zedd also cryptically announced a forthcoming Twitch event.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian
NEWS

Virtual Riot Thinks His Samples were Used in The Mandalorian

Foley effects from The Mandalorian bear striking similarities to sounds used in Virtual Riot's music.

Virtual Riot
NEWS

Virtual Riot Predicts What EDM News Will Sound Like in 2055 And Has Us in Splits!

So, what will EDM News look and sound like in 2055? What's gonna be happening? Check out this hilarious spew of tweets by Virtual Riot's predictions!

virtual riot
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Virtual Riot's Filthy "Pray For Riddim" VIP

He dusted the cobwebs off his 2018 hit and dropped a dinger of a dubstep tune for free download.

Zedd-and-Jasmine-Thompson-1-Nick-Walker-and-Andrew-Hobbs
NEWS

Jasmine Thompson Shares Story Behind "Life-Changing" Zedd Collaboration, "Funny"

Thompson didn't originally imagine her song would wind up in Zedd's hands, but as she knows well, life has a funny way of playing out.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Excision Announces Stacked Lineup for Lost Lands' Virtual Edition with Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, More

Excision dropped a fearsome lineup for the virtual bonanza, which will also feature a "very special set" from the man himself.

Zedd Griff
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Zedd's Upcoming Single "Inside Out" With Blossoming UK Pop Singer Griff

It sounds like Zedd has another hit on his hands.