Zedd Teases Upcoming "Old School" Tracks and Gives Update On Martin Garrix Collab

During a recent Q&A on Twitch, Zedd updated fans on his next album and his long-teased mega collaboration with Martin Garrix. During the informative live stream, an eager fan asked the Grammy-winning producer if any music akin to his older, more progressive house-sounding hits is on the way. Luckily for us, he confirmed that he indeed does have some "old school" tracks in the works and they're set to be included on the follow-up to 2015's True Colors.

While an album update from one of the leading figures in the EDM realm is already a lot to take in, his status update on the collaboration that Garrix hopes to debut at Ultra Music Festival or Tomorrowland is enough to make even the most casual dance music fan excited. While we still are in the dark about what to expect from the duo, he stated that they are still working hard on the track and will "100% do a song together."

As of the time of writing, Zedd has not announced an official release date for his upcoming album or collaboration with Martin Garrix.

