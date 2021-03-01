Zeds Dead Introduce New Record Label "Altered States" and Reveal Upcoming Mixtape

Zeds Dead Introduce New Record Label "Altered States" and Reveal Upcoming Mixtape

The first release on the new label will be a downtempo mixtape from the iconic duo called "Catching Z's."
Author:
Publish date:

Zeds Dead is attempting to duplicate the success of their flagship record label Deadbeats with a new imprint, which will focus on the more downtempo and experimental side of bass music.

Announced today, their upcoming label will be called Altered States. Zeds Dead took to Twitter to share the news and reveal the logo of the new brand. In addition to the launch of Altered States, they also stated that its first release will be an original Zeds Dead mixtape called Catching Z's. 

While a preview of the upcoming mixtape has not been released, we do know that it will contain 13 new downtempo tracks from the iconic Toronto duo. Considering their history of exploring genres outside of dubstep, fans are excited to see them dive headfirst with a collection of exclusive, chilled-out releases. 

Zeds Dead's Altered States debut, Catching Z's is set to arrive on Friday, March 26th, 2021. Fans won't have to wait too long to get their first taste of the new label, as the mixtape's first track will be released on Friday, March 5th, 2021. You can pre-save the upcoming album here.

