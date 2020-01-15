Zeds Dead Announce a New Album is on the Way

As Zeds Dead fans continue to reel in the magic of WE ARE DEADBEATS, Vol. 4, which came out January 14th, word has it the Canadian duo have even more up their sleeves for 2020. The compilation was reportedly meant to serve as a side project for the duo as they worked on their own album, but soon after it took on a life of its own.

This doesn't mean Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan forgot what they started, however. According to a statement obtained by Your EDM, a second album is still on the way:

“We wanted to collaborate with some artists on our label as well as artists that represent the kind of music you’ll hear at a Deadbeats show. We are in the process of finishing our second album, and at the same time have been working on these tracks for our live sets. Over time all these tracks started fitting together like a mixtape or compilation of sorts, and we felt it was a natural evolution of the We Are Deadbeats series we’ve had on the label since it started. It took shape very organically and what was once meant to be a sort of precursor to our album eventually transformed into an album of its own and we’re incredibly happy with how it turned out. That second Zeds Dead album is still coming though!”

The aforementioned compilation album marked a special installment for the duo because prior volumes did not feature their own music. Each song from this 14-track album is a collaboration between Mamid and Rapp-Rovan and one of their Deadbeats signees. Featured artists include Subtronics, Ganja White, Urbandawn, Dion Timmer, Jauz, Slushii and others.

As for the forthcoming second album, fans can hope for some of their unreleased collaborations with artists like Rezz, PEEKABOO and 1788-L. The duo will headline Wobbleland this weekend so stay tuned to see if any IDs come out of the event as well.

In the meantime, stream WE ARE DEADBEATS, Vol. 4 below.

