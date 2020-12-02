Zeds Dead is Releasing an Album of Unearthed Music Produced in 2008 and 2009

2000s EDM fans can attest that those years were pivotal for dubstep music. Many view that time period as the de facto golden age of dubstep, when artists such as Doctor P, Caspa, Rusko, and Zeds Dead produced some of the genre's most celebrated anthems.

Those years were especially formative for the Zeds Dead duo. They cut their teeth in the dubstep community for years and created what ultimately proved to be some of its most seminal tracks, like their breakthrough 2009 remix of Blue Foundation's "Eyes On Fire." Now, Zeds Dead have announced that they are releasing an album's worth of material they produced back in the late 2000s, taking to social media to tease a mouthwatering treasure trove of unreleased music that has been concealed for over a decade.

"We've been in the studio a lot this year and got the chance to dig through the vaults a bit while working on new music," Zeds Dead shared in a Facebook post. "This Friday we're sharing some of what we found. THE LOST TAPES is a collection of old school dubs and misplaced IDs that have never been released until now."

The first volume of THE LOST TAPES, which will be available on Bandcamp, SoundCloud, and YouTube, consists of ten beats Zeds Dead produced during 2008 and 2009. Fans can also look forward to more entries in the mixtape series, each of which will feature unearthed music from other timeframes.

THE LOST TAPES will officially debut this Friday, December 4th. You can check out Zeds Dead's announcement below.

