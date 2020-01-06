Zeds Dead Announce 7th Annual Dead Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Zeds Dead have thrown their annual Dead Rocks events since 2014, and this year the Canadian duo are keeping the tradition going. The seventh edition of the gathering will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on July 2nd and 3rd of 2020.

Zeds Dead (real names Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan) have yet to announce any of the supporting acts for this year's event. Liquid Stranger, 1788-L and NOISIΛ were on last year's lineup. Over the course of Dead Rocks' lifetime, such artists as Dillon Francis, Rezz, NGHTMRE and Tchami have been billed.

Mamid and Rapp-Rovan have performed and released music together as Zeds Dead since 2009 after spending years in the hip-hop scene. In 2016 they launched their own record label, Deadbeats, which has recently provided a platform for the likes of PEEKABOO, DUCKY and Jaenga.

Ticket pre-sale for Dead Rocks 2020 will open at 10:00 AM MST on Wednesday, January 8th, with general on sale beginning at the same time on Friday, January 10th.

