Watch Zeds Dead Drop Huge Unreleased NGHTMRE Collab at EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon

With its colossal lineup and astonishing live production, last weekend's EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon set the stage for all digital music festivals hereon out.

With such an expansive lineup, the event was bound to be permeated with never-before-heard IDs. During a time when people are listening to more music than ever, and more frequently, the Rave-A-Thon represented an ideal opportunity for artists to test out new music. As a result, the livestream offered a myriad of unreleased music over the course of the 3-day event, but the below track from NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead is a bona fide standout.

The two trap and dubstep heavyweights opted to go the future bass route in what seems like a follow-up to their fan favorite 2016 collaboration "Frontlines (feat. GG Magree)," which is produced in the same melodic vein. The clip above only offers a short preview consisting of the single's build and drop, but with its frenetic vocal chops and euphoric chord work, the drop is as huge as you'd expect.

As of the time of writing, neither Zeds Dead nor NGHTMRE have divulged any details about the collaboration, including a title or release date.

