Zeds Dead to Remix the NHL On ESPN Theme Song for 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs will sound a bit different this year with help from Zeds Dead.

For the first time since the 2004 season, the NHL playoffs will be hosted on ESPN. In honor of hockey's return to the network, the cable sports behemoth recruited the help of three musical acts to remix the long-running NHL on ESPN theme song.

Each will represent a different genre and will debut during the first three rounds of the playoffs. Holding the hip-hop torch is chart-topping producer Murda Beatz and Foster, while alternative rock goes to Joywave. The electronic music genre will be represented by none other than Toronto's Zeds Dead.

Zeds Dead perform at Electric Zoo in New York. BRPHOTO.CO

According to a press release issued by ESPN, the remixes will be used extensively throughout the NHL playoffs. They promise airtime during the broadcasts of the games, on social media and ESPN's radio network.

At the time of writing, only Joywave's remix has been released. Zeds Dead's rework of the theme song will be released during the second round of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, the schedule of which has not yet been determined.

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead

Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead

Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead

Spotify: spoti.fi/3rtnrmg