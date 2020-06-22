Subtronics and Zeds Dead's Remix of "GodLovesUgly" Is Dropping Tomorrow

Zeds Dead took to Twitter today to drop an absolute bomb of a Monday morning announcement, sharing the official artwork for their forthcoming collaborative remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly" with Subtronics. Sending their fans into a fever pitch, the Canadian duo also announced that the tune is officially dropping tomorrow.

The news arrives after both artists teased the remix in numerous live sets. Subtronics initially debuted the track at famed Los Angeles concert venue Hollywood Palladium in early 2020, and Zeds Dead followed suit by dropping it in their rip-roaring EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon set in mid-May. Fans on the edge of their seat can watch Subtronics play out the track in January 2020 here.

You can take a look at Zeds Dead's announcement below and check back in tomorrow morning for the official audio.

