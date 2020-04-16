During their thunderous Nocturnal Wonderland live stream set, Zeds Dead unveiled their forthcoming collaboration with Yultron, who took to Facebook to rhapsodize. While short, the video features a glimpse into the mammoth single and also a dancing Pasquale Rotella.
The collaboration is a rip-roaring blend of both Zeds Dead and Yultron's signature sounds. Yultron's riotous psy-trance is on full display in the drop before a nasty half-time switch-up that has Zeds Dead written all over it. Acid-inspired synths also run roughshod throughout the entire drop, making it a surefire rave hit.
As of the time of writing, neither Yultron nor Zeds Dead have divulged a release date for the collaboration.
H/T: Run The Trap
