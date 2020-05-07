ZHU Announces New Music Coming Next Week

ZHU took to Instagram today to announce the news that he's releasing new music next week. Fans of ZHU have been clamoring for new music in 2020 from the renowned DJ and producer, so the wait is almost over.

ZHU closed out 2019 on a rampage with three monster singles. In August, he teamed up with NGHTMRE for the indie-electro smash "Man's First Inhibition" before releasing another big league collaboration the following month, "Zoning," a mammoth midtempo tune produced alongside iconic producer The Bloody Beetroots. He then tied 2019 with an emphatic ribbon by dropping the hypnotic deep house single "Came For The Low" on Astralwerks.

ZHU's last full-length project came in 2018, when he released Ringos Desert on Mind Of a Genius.

As of the time of writing, there has been no word out of ZHU's camp on an official title or release date of the music he teased in the aforementioned Instagram post.

