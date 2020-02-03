ZHU Announces His "Most Captivating Project" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

During his headline performance during Winter on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, ZHU announced his next album. It's been reported that he displayed a message during his performance revealing that his "most captivating project" is coming this year.

For those not in attendance, the mysterious artist shared a photo of the on-screen announcement with a caption clarifying that the project is indeed an album.

The upcoming effort will be the follow-up to his 2018 sophomore album, Ringos Desert. Perhaps due to the recording process he's been rather quiet as of late, so fans are beyond excited for the latest announcement. In the fall, he uploaded his back-to-back set with Tchami from last year's HARD Summer for those who want to relive their genre-defying performance.

A few weeks before that, he released a music video for his track with partywithray, "Came For The Low," which featured a cameo from presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

At the time of writing, there is no word on the title or concrete release date for ZHU's third album, but we do know that it's slated for release sometime this year.

H/T: Your EDM

