ZHU Is Releasing Three New Tracks to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary
Publish date:

ZHU Is Releasing Three New Tracks to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

The Grammy-nominated electronic music star will release remixes of tracks by Vince Staples, Mabel, and Cyn.
Author:

Joey Vitalari

The Grammy-nominated electronic music star will release remixes of tracks by Vince Staples, Mabel, and Cyn.

Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Feel old yet?

In celebration of the iconic video game's quarter-century milestone, its developers have teamed up with Capitol Records to release two new EPs dedicated to Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, releasing the former today. Pokémon 25: The Red EP features three new songs by the formidable trio of Vince Staples, Mabel, and Cyn, each of which were created to reflect the longstanding tradition of dual releases for the core Pokémon video game series.

A press release shared with EDM.com has revealed that the forthcoming Blue EP will also comprise three songs, each of which are remixes of Red tracks produced by ZHU. When reached for comment, the longtime Pokémon fan and Grammy-nominated "Faded" artist stopped short of divulging a release date.

"I grew up collecting Pokémon TCG cards so I’m very familiar with the concept of alternate versions in the franchise," ZHU told EDM.com. "I’m happy to be the artist to remix three songs in three different ways for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and celebrate that legacy."

Cover art for Pokémon 25: The Red EP.

Cover art for Pokémon 25: The Red EP.

The Red and Blue collections were developed as a nod to the first-ever Pokémon video games, according to Colin Palmer, Vice President of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International.

Recommended Articles

Moore Kismet
EVENTS

Take a Look Inside Brownies & Lemonade's Larger-Than-Life Lollapalooza Aftershow

The hype surrounding this LA-based collective couldn't be more fitting.

Feed Me
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Announces New Album, Drops Stunning Music Video and Single "Reckless"

"Reckless" is the first single from Feed Me's forthcoming self-titled album.

COFRESI
MUSIC RELEASES

COFRESI, Matisyahu and Kyng Dyce Connect on Massive Single "Daylight": Watch the Music Video

The multicultural track features frenetic drum programming and a breathtaking trap drop.

The music will ultimately appear on an expansive P25 compilation album, which is due out later this fall upon the conclusion of a massive, yearlong campaign from The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group. ZHU's remixes—as well as the originals—will join tracks by Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin, among others.

You can listen to Pokémon 25: The Red EP below and find the record on streaming platforms here. Fans are also now able to pre-save The Blue EP, which is expected to release later in August 2021.

Pokémon 25: The Red EP Tracklist:

1. Mabel – Take It Home
2. Cyn – Wonderful 
3. Vince Staples – Got ‘Em

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu
Twitter: twitter.com/zhumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/zhu
Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR

Related

ZHU-2017-Life-Is-Beautiful-Festival-Day-3-billboard-1548
NEWS

ZHU's Cryptic Website Update Could Point to Release Date of New Album

The Grammy-nominated electronic music artist also announced a new single with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

zhu
EVENTS

ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles

French house producer Shiba San will support the Grammy-nominated artist at Avant Gardner and the Greek Theatre.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

ZHU
NEWS

ZHU Announces New Music Coming Next Week

The wait for new ZHU in 2020 is almost over.

zhu coldplay
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Brings Signature Energy to Coldplay's "Higher Power" in Transformative New Remix

ZHU previewed his latest remix on his last night at Red Rocks, and luckily fans didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the full release.

ZHU, Arctic Lake, YOURS, ZHU YOURS, ZHU Arctic Lake, ZHU DREAMLAND 2021, DREAMLAND 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Shares New Song and Video from Upcoming Album, "Yours" With Arctic Lake

Just days before the release of his new album, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

Follow Official Video Screengrab
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Kito and ZHU's New Music Video Featuring Dancers from Beyoncé's "Black Is King"

Throw in the fact that Jeremih is featured on the track, and you've got some serious starpower.

Yuna, ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Shares New Single With Yuna, Confirms Release Date of New "Dreamland 2021" Album

"Dreamland 2021" is set for release on April 30th via Astralwerks.