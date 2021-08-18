August 19, 2021
ZHU Is Dropping Three Special Remixes This Week for Pokémon's 25th Anniversary [Exclusive]
ZHU Is Dropping Three Special Remixes This Week for Pokémon's 25th Anniversary [Exclusive]

In addition to the forthcoming "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP," ZHU is launching a streetwear-inspired merchandise capsule.
Joey Vitalari

In addition to the forthcoming "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP," ZHU is launching a streetwear-inspired merchandise capsule.

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since we first met Pikachu and Ash in the universe of Pokémon

In honor of the iconic video game's milestone, the developers have joined forces with Capitol Records to release two new EPs dedicated to the key eras of the franchise, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue. Fans got the first taste of the partnership earlier this month with the release of the Red EP, which features three tracks from Vince Staples, Mabel, and Cyn.

Next to take on the challenge is electronic music superstar ZHU. EDM.com can exclusively reveal that the Pokémon 25: The Blue EP will release this Friday, August 20th. ZHU, a lifelong Pokémon diehard, will transform each song into a celebratory remix for the brand's 25th anniversary, including a stunning edit of Staples' "Got 'Em" featuring the sultry horns of Trombone Shorty.

Cover art for Pokémon 25: The Blue EP.

Cover art for Pokémon 25: The Blue EP.

In addition to the music, ZHU is also launching a streetwear-inspired merchandise capsule that will combine his singular fashion aesthetic—and distinctive ZHU logo—with the fabled characters and motifs from the Pokémon universe. Fans can sign up to receive updates about the design drops here.

"I had a great time designing a collection for my merch collaboration with Pokémon," ZHU said. "As a lifelong fan of Pokémon, I wanted to bring back a flash of the 90s into today’s fashion. Of course, I had to incorporate my favorite Pokémon Gengar. I can’t wait for my fans to see this unique line and I’m excited for them to hear my new mixes too."

Both the Pokémon 25: The Blue EP and the Pokémon 25: The Red EP will appear in the upcoming P25 compilation album due out later this fall. ZHU's reworks will join tracks by Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin, among others. Ahead of Friday's release, fans can listen to Red below and pre-save Blue here.

Pokémon 25: The Blue EP Tracklist:
1. Mabel – Take It Home (ZHU Remix)
2. Cyn – Wonderful (ZHU Remix)
3. Vince Staples – Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix) Ft. Trombone Shorty

