ZHU Reveals His Next Album is Complete

Fans of the ever-mysterious ZHU were ecstatic to learn that he has finished working on his next album.

The yet-to-be-titled LP will be ZHU's third following 2018's Ringo's Desert and 2016's seminal breakthrough debut Generationwhy. In true enigmatic fashion, he published a very short yet informative tweet announcing the completion of his album. Unfortunately for those looking to learn more about what's on the way, no other details were revealed.

In-between working on his new album, ZHU has provided fans with a number of ways to stay entertained before it drops. Last month, he launched his own Pandora playlist, "Club Culture." A month before that, fans were excited to see his tracks "I Admit It" with 24kGoldn and "Desire" with Bob Moses receive remixes from NGHTMRE and Charlotte de Witte, respectively.

At the time of writing, neither the title nor release date of ZHU's upcoming album is known. While his social media updates are infrequent as of late, you can stay tuned for news on the upcoming album below.

