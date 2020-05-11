Zhu Announces New Tinashe Collab and Twitch Concert Livestream with Enthusiast Gaming

Last week we reported that the enigmatic ZHU made an announcement that new music was on the way, posting a cryptic message on Instagram with no further details.

However, the Grammy nominated producer, who is yet to release new music in 2020, took to Twitter today to announce a forthcoming collaboration with Tinashe called "ONLY."

Along with the announcement of the collaboration came news that ZHU has also partnered up with Enthusiast Gaming, who is launching a global live concert experience featuring ZHU and Harley Fresh (aka “MrFreshAsian), a gamer with the company's esports arm Luminosity Gaming.

The livestream event will take place on May 14th, 2020 on the front page of Twitch and it also will serve as the precursor to the release of "ONLY," which will coincide with the end of the concert. The virtual show, which will also be featured across Enthusiast Gaming platforms, will be donating funds raised to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was sadly depleted of its resources recently.

“The significance of this partnership is undeniable. We have partnered with one of the best DJ’s in the world and the top twitch streamer in the world to use our platform to entertain and engage with our communities of gaming and esports fans,” said Corey Mandell, President of EG Entertainment. “The convergence of music and gaming is exciting and opens up many opportunities to provide exclusive content to our community of 200 million gamers. It also demonstrates the significance of Enthusiast Gaming’s platform as a source of entertainment. The possibilities for Enthusiast to continue producing content are significant and we are finding more and more ways to engage with and entertain our growing fan base.”

You can tune into the three-hour charity stream at 9PM ET (6PM PST) on Thursday, May 14th via Twitch, and pre-save ZHU and Tinashe's forthcoming single "Only" here.

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu

Twitter: twitter.com/ZHUmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/zhu

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/zhu