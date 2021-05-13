Watch ZHU Drop Haunting Unreleased Remix of Coldplay's "Higher Power" at Red Rocks

Watch ZHU Drop Haunting Unreleased Remix of Coldplay's "Higher Power" at Red Rocks

ZHU's rendition of Coldplay's "Higher Power" proved to be a hit at the wintry DREAMROCKS show.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Kravitz/Press

ZHU's rendition of Coldplay's "Higher Power" proved to be a hit at the wintry DREAMROCKS show.

As concerts begin to make their return, ZHU is leading the charge in bringing the live dance music scene back to a semblance of normalcy.

On Monday, May 3rd, the Grammy-nominated electronic artist brought his A-game to the first of six DREAMROCKS shows at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And on the sixth and final night ZHU—along with his band—debuted a flawless, unreleased remix of Coldplay's new single "Higher Power."

The exceptional rendition offers the perfect compliment to the original track, wherein ZHU infuses the hypnotic house flair he so effortlessly produced in his latest album, DREAMLAND 2021EDM.com has reached out to ZHU's team for more details on the remix, but they were not able to offer more information, such as a release date.

We've obtained a video of the remix, courtesy of attendee Diego Daboub, which encapsulates the tantalizing performance. You can check out the clip below.

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu
Twitter: twitter.com/zhumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/zhu
Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR

Related

ZHU
EVENTS

Bangers and Ice: Inside ZHU's Epic Snow-Covered Return to Red Rocks

ZHU's grand return to a frigid Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday night included the gifting of a one-of-a-kind free NFT for all attendees.

zhu
NEWS

ZHU Announces His "Most Captivating Project" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

ZHU announced the follow-up to Ringos Desert during his performance at Winter on the Rocks.

45288614_2517808398246405_513634468913741824_n
EVENTS

ZHU is Returning to Red Rocks in Spring 2021 for 6 "DREAMROCKS" Shows

He will perform music from his new "Dreamland 2021" album, which will drop days before DREAMROCKS.

STS9 Red Rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations During Concerts

Starting this week, fans can receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while attending a concert at Red Rocks.

zhu-desert-lolla
NEWS

Watch ZHU's Full Live Performance Broadcast From a Moving Train

Broadcast from Montana aboard the "Billings Locomotive," ZHU's performance offered cinematic views and steadily grooving jams.

ZHU by Joey Vitalari
GEAR + TECH

ZHU Announces Plans to Build NFT-Based Fan Community

ZHU made the announcement following his sold out six-night performance run at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater.

ZHU Risky Business
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Drops Haunting Single "Risky Business"

The music video is just as impressive and eerie as the track itself.

nghtmre
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Drops Massive Remix of ZHU's "I Admit It" With 24kGoldn

The remix follows a recent epic B2B set by ZHU and NGHTMRE.