Watch ZHU Drop Haunting Unreleased Remix of Coldplay's "Higher Power" at Red Rocks

ZHU's rendition of Coldplay's "Higher Power" proved to be a hit at the wintry DREAMROCKS show.

As concerts begin to make their return, ZHU is leading the charge in bringing the live dance music scene back to a semblance of normalcy.

On Monday, May 3rd, the Grammy-nominated electronic artist brought his A-game to the first of six DREAMROCKS shows at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And on the sixth and final night ZHU—along with his band—debuted a flawless, unreleased remix of Coldplay's new single "Higher Power."

The exceptional rendition offers the perfect compliment to the original track, wherein ZHU infuses the hypnotic house flair he so effortlessly produced in his latest album, DREAMLAND 2021. EDM.com has reached out to ZHU's team for more details on the remix, but they were not able to offer more information, such as a release date.

We've obtained a video of the remix, courtesy of attendee Diego Daboub, which encapsulates the tantalizing performance. You can check out the clip below.

