ZHU's Cryptic Website Update Could Point to Release Date of New Album
Just one week after revealing the news that his next album is complete, ZHU has teased fans with its potential release date via a cryptic update to his website.
ZHU recently added an item to his ZHU Merch platform called "LP3," a direct reference to his forthcoming third studio album. The price, $430.21, is rumored to mirror a date of April 30th, 2021, which would reveal the release date of his third studio album.
ZHU has notably refrained from announcing a title for the upcoming album, which will be the Grammy-nominated artist's third following 2016's seminal breakthrough debut Generationwhy and 2018's haunting Ringo's Desert.
Check out a screenshot below.
The enigmatic electronic music artist also announced a new single releasing this Friday called "Sky Is Crying," a collaborative track with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.
It's important to note that fans aren't actually able to purchase the "LP3" item at this time. Moreover, we're unable to confirm whether or not this move is a bit of clever marketing to promote the record or if there will actually be a physical album offered for sale.
You can check in for updates via the item's microsite and ZHU's social media links below.
