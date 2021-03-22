ZHU's Cryptic Website Update Could Point to Release Date of New Album

The Grammy-nominated electronic music artist also announced a new single with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

Just one week after revealing the news that his next album is complete, ZHU has teased fans with its potential release date via a cryptic update to his website.

ZHU recently added an item to his ZHU Merch platform called "LP3," a direct reference to his forthcoming third studio album. The price, $430.21, is rumored to mirror a date of April 30th, 2021, which would reveal the release date of his third studio album.

ZHU has notably refrained from announcing a title for the upcoming album, which will be the Grammy-nominated artist's third following 2016's seminal breakthrough debut Generationwhy and 2018's haunting Ringo's Desert.

Check out a screenshot below.

Screenshot of ZHU's merchandise website, which is rumored to reveal the release date of his third studio album. [Screenshot by EDM.com] ZHU Merch

The enigmatic electronic music artist also announced a new single releasing this Friday called "Sky Is Crying," a collaborative track with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

It's important to note that fans aren't actually able to purchase the "LP3" item at this time. Moreover, we're unable to confirm whether or not this move is a bit of clever marketing to promote the record or if there will actually be a physical album offered for sale.

You can check in for updates via the item's microsite and ZHU's social media links below.

