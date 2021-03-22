ZHU's Cryptic Website Update Could Point to Release Date of New Album

ZHU's Cryptic Website Update Could Point to Release Date of New Album

The Grammy-nominated electronic music artist also announced a new single with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Kravitz

The Grammy-nominated electronic music artist also announced a new single with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

Just one week after revealing the news that his next album is complete, ZHU has teased fans with its potential release date via a cryptic update to his website.

ZHU recently added an item to his ZHU Merch platform called "LP3," a direct reference to his forthcoming third studio album. The price, $430.21, is rumored to mirror a date of April 30th, 2021, which would reveal the release date of his third studio album.

ZHU has notably refrained from announcing a title for the upcoming album, which will be the Grammy-nominated artist's third following 2016's seminal breakthrough debut Generationwhy and 2018's haunting Ringo's Desert

Check out a screenshot below.

Screenshot of ZHU's merchandise website, which is rumored to reveal the release date of his third studio album. [Screenshot by EDM.com]

Screenshot of ZHU's merchandise website, which is rumored to reveal the release date of his third studio album. [Screenshot by EDM.com]

The enigmatic electronic music artist also announced a new single releasing this Friday called "Sky Is Crying," a collaborative track with fabled Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

It's important to note that fans aren't actually able to purchase the "LP3" item at this time. Moreover, we're unable to confirm whether or not this move is a bit of clever marketing to promote the record or if there will actually be a physical album offered for sale.

You can check in for updates via the item's microsite and ZHU's social media links below.

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu
Twitter: twitter.com/zhumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/zhu
Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR

Related

RL-grime-day-of-dead-billboard-1548 2
NEWS

RL Grime Reveals Album Date and Releases New Track

Get excited for RL Grime's new album and single!

ZHU
NEWS

ZHU Reveals His Next Album is Complete

The enigmatic artist shared a short statement online announcing the completion of his next LP.

ZHU
NEWS

ZHU's Upcoming Album Now Has A Tracklist & Release Date!

This is coming really soon!

ZHU
NEWS

ZHU Announces New Music Coming Next Week

The wait for new ZHU in 2020 is almost over.

ZHU-2017-Life-Is-Beautiful-Festival-Day-3-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Announces New Collaboration With Platinum-Certified "Mood" Singer 24kGoldn

What a tandem.

ZHU-2017-Life-Is-Beautiful-Festival-Day-3-billboard-1548
NEWS

ZHU Hit With $3.5M Lawsuit by Mind of a Genius Founder David Dann

Dann alleges that ZHU breached an agreement that would've paid the former commission for life.

ZHU Tinashe
NEWS

Zhu Announces New Tinashe Collab and Twitch Concert Livestream with Enthusiast Gaming

ZHU and Tinashe's forthcoming single "ONLY" drops on May 14th, 2020.

ZHU-2017-Life-Is-Beautiful-Festival-Day-3-billboard-1548
EVENTS

ZHU Announced as Headliner of Socially Distanced Colorado NYE Concert

ZHU will do his best to save 2020 with a must-see NYE show in Fountain, Colorado.