Zouk Group and E11EVEN Forge Powerhouse Partnership to Bring Packed Weekend of Events to Las Vegas

Two powerhouse entertainment brands are teaming up cross-country for a limited series of events over Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

Singapore's Zouk Group has become Las Vegas' latest success story. Home to Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, among many other establishments, Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to a series of co-branded events to remember.

Teaming up with Miami's E11EVEN, the two organizations are putting on four days of nonstop entertainment. Joining the festivities are Louis The Child, Zedd, Tiësto, Cash Cash and more.

"Zouk Group and E11EVEN Miami both offer guests an unparalleled experience and we could not be more excited to partner with a leader in the industry and expand Zouk Group’s footprint across the United States," said Ronn Nicolli, Vice President of Zouk Group Las Vegas. "We look forward to welcoming fans of E11EVEN Miami to Resorts World Las Vegas during Memorial Day Weekend and continuing to expand this partnership."

Resorts World Las Vegas is home to Zouk Group's Ayu Dayclub & Zouk Nightclub, two of the strip's latest entertainment success stories. Zouk Group

The experience kicks off on Thursday, May 26th, with an NFT party hosted by 11 Captain’s Club at Bar Zazu. E11EVEN was the first major club to embrace accepting cryptocurrencies, and now the events brand is leading the way in creating a valuable use case for NFTs in the nightlife sector with the 11 Captain’s Club collection.

One lucky fan will receive the ultimate weekend experience. Enter the giveaway for the chance to win a trip to Vegas, plus event access and accommodations for you and a friend.

For tickets and events packages, visit the weekend's dedicated microsite.