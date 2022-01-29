Zouk Group Shakes Up Sin City With Unmatched Roster of 2022 DJ Residencies

Zouk Group is gearing up for a momentous sophomore year in Sin City with an unmatched lineup of electronic dance music talent.

Singapore's Genting Group, parent company of Resorts World and Zouk Group, made a $5 billion splash in Las Vegas in the summer of 2021 while ushering in an unmissable slate of entertainment experiences.

As the latest major development on The Strip in over a decade, Zouk had a lot to prove. On paper it was hardly an ideal time for a new nightlife venture given the macroeconomic backdrop of the pandemic, but Zouk met the moment. Amid the seasonal debuts of their Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub experiences, the organization leaned on their international reputation amongst world-traveling artists and their teams as an industry leader in hospitality to court top talent.

With 2022 now in full swing and the return of pool season on the horizon, Zouk has now taken their efforts into overdrive. Their list of headlining residents now includes Tiësto, Zedd, DJ Snake, deadmau5, Louis The Child, Madison Beer, Becky G, G-Eazy, and Jack Harlow.

The depth chart doesn't stop there. An equally comprehensive list of rotational artists is additionally waiting in the wings, including Breathe Carolina, Cash Cash, Cheat Codes, Disclosure, Duke Dumont, Galantis, Jonas Blue, NERVO, R3hab, SLANDER and many more.

It's shaping up to be a summer to remember at Zouk, and best of all, it's just around the corner. The Balinese-inspired Ayu Dayclub is slated for an explosive opening day on March 5th with the club's first house-music focused Moonbeam party of the season, set for March 13th with techno legend Carl Cox.

Stay tuned to the official Zouk Group Las Vegas website for tickets and announcements of upcoming performances.